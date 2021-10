By Trend

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Belgrade (Serbia) to participate in a high-level event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the visit, bilateral meetings of Jeyhun Bayramov with the Foreign Minister of Serbia and other officials are scheduled.

---

