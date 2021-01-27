By Trend

There are no barriers to the implementation of projects by the French companies in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said at the briefing, Trend reports on Jan. 27.

“Big, world-famous French companies are represented in Azerbaijan,” Lemoyne said. “My current visit to Azerbaijan marks the beginning of new projects and the further development of relations.”

"In the morning I have visited the depot of the French railway company in Azerbaijan and was amazed at the level of work being done there," the minister said. “The railways are of particular importance in terms of restoring ties in the South Caucasus, in particular, after the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.”

"France and Azerbaijan want to work together in this sphere," the minister added. “As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France will contribute to the implementation of the agreement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] signed on November 9, 2020.”

