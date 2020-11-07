By Trend

Information about Khadija Shahnazarli, who lost her parents and sister as a result of missile attacks on the city of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces has been spread online in the media and social networks, As the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs told Trend.

On November 3, employees of the committee started investigation on the issue.

The 3-year old Khadija is under the care of her maternal grandmother in the village of Seyidlar, Samukh district. The house where she lives has all the necessary conditions, her psychological state is assessed as normal.

Taking into account the information circulated in the media, the young girl has been taken under the control of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, after an appropriate assessment in the manner prescribed by law, appropriate measures will be taken within the framework of the child's interests.

The public will be informed about these measures, the committee said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz