By Trend

First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman donated $50,000 to the Fund for Assistance to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Fund was established upon the Azerbaijani president’s decree dated August 17, 2002, to ensure the development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the level of modern requirements, strengthening their material and technical base, and financing the necessary social measures.

The Fund is financed through the funds received voluntarily from legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan’s territory and other funds not prohibited by the law to render the financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

