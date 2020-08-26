By Trend

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is a true defender of historical and cultural values and a true example of humanitarianism, Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, UN Nelson Mandela Award 2020 Laureate, told Trend.



“I first met Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva when she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO in Paris. From this very first moment, I felt great admiration for her gifted personality, her pure heart and her significant work. Through our co-operation at UNESCO our friendship flourished and I feel really honoured and privileged to share such a wholehearted relation with her. We have worked together trying to build bridges of solidarity and culture among our countries but also other countries as well. Mrs. Aliyeva is a true defender of historical and cultural values and a true example of humanitarianism. Her support to the children suffering from cancer in Greece, her visits at our Oncology Children’s Hospital and our Guest House for the families of sick children in Athens, her generosity to support Greek schools, her visit in Greece’s greatest monuments and museums, her promotion of the Olympic athletic spirit, the charity cultural events that she so generously organized in Greece and abroad, are only few of the aspects that I have experienced with her. Her initiatives bring East and West closer and contribute to the dialogue among cultures and among peoples. As far as peacebuilding, she is a prominent moderator of humanitarian diplomacy, but as far as caring, she is a blessed messenger of hope in the hearts of people in need. I feel really lucky that I met her in my life!” she said.



Vardinoyannis noted that Mehriban Aliyeva is a role model not only for the women of Azerbaijan but globally.

“She combines kindness, modesty and compassion, with determination and strength. Her image and her personal example inspires women to be actively involved in the social and public arena. Her services in the promotion of political activity of Azerbaijani women are exceptional and pioneer in the region. This is very important for the development of the country. Especially, young women can find an icon in her image to get inspired and contribute to the building of modern societies of tolerance and diversity, respecting the values of the past and demonstrating the visions for the future. Mrs. Aliyeva is bringing positive change and impressive transformation in the minds of women and in Azerbaijani society in general. I was very impressed when I visited the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and I feel the same every time I visit Baku. I treasure the moments we shared together, during which I saw Azerbaijan through her own eyes and aspirations,” she said.



Vardinoyannis pointed out that Greece and Azerbaijan share a long lasting friendship and collaboration.

“I consider H.E. President Ilham Aliyev and H.E. First Vice President Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva as great friends of our country, of our culture and of our children. There are many cultural exchanges between our countries and many events of Azerbaijani culture that took place in Athens with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Greece in the past. I never forget the generosity and the support of these events for the children of ELPIDA and also for our “Support Schools Project”. Art and culture bring people closer as they reflect the soul of each nation. Our joint events such as concerts, performances, conferences, exhibitions, have enormous potential. They help us understand each other and, at the same time, they function as a strong voice of expression and solidarity. I thank Their Excellencies President Aliyev and Mrs. Aliyeva from the bottom of my heart as well as the people of Azerbaijan for their invaluable support!” she said.

Vardinoyannis went on to add that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become a significant platform of peace and global co-operation over the last 8 years.

“Its work is outstanding and I feel deeply honoured and privileged to be part of it. Its Co-Chairs H.E Dr Vaira Vike Freiberga and Dr Ismail Serageldin, as well as its eminent members and devoted Secretary-General Rovshan Muradov and Secretariat, constitute a very influential stage of world leaders. It is an organization that is growing year by year, addressing the most challenging issues for humanity, like the pandemic, the climate change, the refugee crisis, the peacebuilding, through the Baku Forum, regional High Level Meetings in different parts of the world, conferences, exhibitions, publications, humanitarian and cultural activities and networking. At the same time, it promotes intercultural dialogue and human rights issues. We have hosted three High Level Meetings in Athens and we co-organised several events and initiatives, such as the recent Web-Conference “Shared Future-Shared Responsibilities” paying tribute to the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations. Thinking back the time and recalling so many significant moments during those 8 years, I am feeling deeply touched and grateful for belonging to the NGIC family! I also feeling grateful to Their Excellencies President Ilham Aliyev and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for supporting the NGIC and for giving us this great opportunity of dialogue and collaboration,” she said.

Vardinoyannis also shared her impressions about being awarded with Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Award 2020.

“I feel really humbled and deeply honored by receiving the Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Award 2020. Nelson Mandela marked the history of the 20th century as one of the most important leading figures and human rights defenders. His noble visions have inspired my struggles during the last 30 years. And now I am feeling deeply touched as this prestigious UN award becomes my personal commitment to the United Nations’ ideals and mission for the rest of my life. It fills my heart with gratitude towards the United Nations and UNESCO that gave a global perspective in my views and efforts, towards my country Greece and the Greek people as well as the friends and organisations from abroad that support my work at the ELPIDA Association and my Foundation. Apart from being a great source of strength to continue my efforts, this award is a great responsibility. I will never forget the words "…worthy successors to Nelson Mandela's work” of the UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres, while addressing me and my co-laureate Dr Morissanda Kouyate during the Award Ceremony. At that moment, I pledged myself that I would not stop fighting in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela, trying my best to contribute to the building of a better world for future generations,” she said.

In conclusion, Vardinoyannis talked about the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 pandemic may has taken the form of a global nightmare but, at the same time, it is the greatest challenge of humanity for peace, international co-operation and global solidarity.

“During the last months, we witnessed tragic losses, dramatic changes in our lives and in every aspect of human activity along with distance, fear and insecurity. But we also witnessed the greatness of humanity. While the States closed their borders, the hearts of people opened. The pandemic brought about hopeful social solidarity. For the first time, in times of peace, we realized so deeply that the "I" cannot exist without the "We".

“I believe that international community has realized that all countries should work together and that we have this unique opportunity: to transform the light of solidarity that illuminated our hearts, into a new reality for all. There are many steps ahead of us and I truly hope that in the crucial forthcoming General Assembly of the United Nations, humanity will take historic decisions, starting from free vaccines and tests, support of health system, education, agriculture, and a lot more,” she said.

