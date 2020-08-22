By Trend

Monitoring conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s economy showed that the pandemic has affected some of the economic sectors directly, and others - partially, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

The pandemic has affected 20 areas of activities; 11 of them were completely stopped, and the remaining nine spheres limited operations by 70 percent, Bayramov said.

“Along with the most heavily affected sectors such tourism, services, catering and transportation, a number of other sectors, especially those involving individual entrepreneurs were also affected by the pandemic,” he said. “Thus, the closure of borders has practically led to the suspension of the activities of businessmen importing cars from abroad.”

“At the same time, given that the number of people in the catering and services sector is quite large, the pandemic also affected their work," MP noted.

He pointed out that in a number of sectors, especially in the field of catering, services and tourism, the assessment has shown the involvement of a considerable number of informal workers before the pandemic.

“For example, some of our citizens working as waiters, cooks and other staff members in the catering sector, worked informally, and the pandemic affected this sphere,” he added.

It is true that the pandemic caused a 2.8-percent decline in the Azerbaijani economy, Bayramov said.

“However, Azerbaijan is one of the countries trying to restore economic activity in the post-pandemic period as soon as possible, and the package of economic support is expected to increase economic activity in the post-pandemic period in a short time," concluded MP.