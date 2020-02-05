By Trend

Hungarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar will visit Azerbaijan to participate in an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) to be held in Baku Feb. 6, a source in the Hungarian Embassy in Baku told Trend Feb. 5.

Since 2018, Hungary has observer status in the Turkic Council.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council was held on October 15-16.

The Turkic Council was established by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2009, in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city. Uzbekistan joined the organization in 2019. The organization's goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among the member-states.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz