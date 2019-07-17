By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Summer is considered a favorite season for watermelon lovers.

Incidentally, to eat a cool watermelon at the height of summer is not only tasty but also useful for a human body. Having a taste of watermelon, besides pleasure, you will receive such vitamins as A, C, B6 and B1, as well as a lot of potassium, which is necessary for your body to maintain normal water metabolism, for healthy muscle growth and for the smooth functioning of the nervous system.

In addition, watermelon does not contain fat, it has very few calories and no excess salts.

Watermelons are mostly grown the central regions of Azerbaijan, in particular Sabirabad, Saatly, Salyan, Kurdamir and Absheron regions. Watermelons bring a good profit to melon growers.

Vugar Huseynov, the deputy head of the public relations and information support department of the country's Agriculture Ministry, said that allegations that Azerbaijan sells imported watermelons are unfounded.

He noted that in January-May 2019, individual entrepreneurs imported 246 tons of melons into the country.

Huseynov stressed that Azerbaijan did not import watermelons in June and July.

He emphasized that today, in the capital and regions the prices for watermelons are twice cheaper compared to the same period of 2018.

Huseynov informed that the price of watermelon directly from the garden is 0.21-0.25 manats ($0.12-$0.15) for one kg, while the retail price in Baku and other cities is 0.35-0.45 manats ($0.21-$0.26).

He recalled that the retail price for watermelon was 0.70-0.90 manats ($0.41-$0.53) per kilogram in July 2018.

Huseynov mentioned that local greenhouse watermelon sold now in the markets.

"Harvesting watermelon from open areas will begin in the coming days. Now the harvesting is hampered by rainfall, which continues in the regions. Soon the price reduction is expected," he pointed out.

He also said that compared to 2018, the area where watermelons are grown has been increased by 300 hectares in 2019, and now melon fields occupy 15,100 hectares of land.

"In 2018, the average yield of melons was 158 centners per hectare. This year, this figure is two centners higher and is 160 centners per hectare. To date, harvesting was carried out at 14.1 percent of the total area planted with melons," Huseynov concluded.

Watermelon is very popular in Azerbaijan. Serving cold watermelon with salted cheese and Tandir bread is a tradition for every Azerbaijani family.

Buy juicy watermelons and enjoy their great taste. Watermelon mood to everyone!

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz