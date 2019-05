By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have attended a tree-planting campaign on the occasion of the 96th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The campaign took place in a green space, which is created on the 28th km of Zigh-Heydar Aliyev International Airport highway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz