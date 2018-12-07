By Trend

On December 6 in the framework of the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the OSCE Secretary-General Thomas Greminger, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

At the meeting the perspectives of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and the OSCE were discussed.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov gave information about the recent meetings held with the Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and reiterated that these meetings were fruitful, and it was agreed to continue in near future intensive and result-oriented negotiations in the existing format. Responding to the question of T.Greminger about the OSCE's role in this regard, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the role of the OSCE in the organization of possible assessment mission to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the sides discussed the cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and the OSCE. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that the realization of the OSCE's off-budget project named Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region prepared by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities will contribute to the diversification of energy supply from the ports of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as the accession of the Central Asian states to the European markets via the Caspian Sea.

The sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

---

