By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met Paolo Grimoldi, head of the Italian Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, within his visit to Milan, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, the opportunities for developing cooperation in various fields of economy, the inter-parliamentary relations between the two states, and cooperation within the OSCE PA were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the role of Azerbaijan in the region, the globally important projects initiated and realized by Azerbaijan, particularly the Southern Gas Corridor, settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as the other regional issues of mutual interest.

