A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 14.

The new edition includes articles Russian tourists choose Baku for shopping, Sadhguru gives lecture at Heydar Aliyev Center, National film wins Grand Prix at Lublin Film Festival, Capital to host Kids Fashion Week 2018 etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.