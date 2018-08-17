By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Malaysia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dato Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message August 17.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the political dialogue, cooperation, and progress in the development of energy and economic ties between the two countries.

The minister highly appreciated the ambassador's contribution to the development of the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries.

According to the message, the ambassador expressed gratitude for the support rendered during his tenure.

Mammadyarov wished the ambassador success in his further activity.

---

