The weather will be unstable in Baku on March 30.

Rain is predicted in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +8-12˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +9-11˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85%.

Thunderstorm and intermittent rainfall are expected in country's regions. Snow may fall in mountainous areas and intensify in some places. Hail is predicted. Fog will be observed in some places. The western wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +13-18˚C in daytime, +2-6˚C in mountains at night, +6-10˚C in the afternoon.

From March 30 till March 31 daytime in the Absheron peninsula, the weather will change drastically compared to the previous day. Strong wind will blow against the background of a significant increase in atmospheric pressure, and the temperature drop by 5-10 degrees will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

