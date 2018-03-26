26 March 2018 09:48 (UTC+04:00)
133
By Trend
A republican conference on development of cotton-growing has kicked off in the Barda Culture Center under the chairmanship of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The foyer of the Barda Culture Center features a photo stand dedicated to the revival of Azerbaijani cotton-growing traditions, the foundation of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev.
The head of state is making an opening speech at the conference.
Story still developing
