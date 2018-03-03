Trend:

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has extended condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, which led to casualties.

"Dear Mr. President, I was deeply saddened by the news of death of many Azerbaijani citizens in a fire in a treatment center in Baku," the message reads.

On behalf of Turkish people, his government and his own behalf, Yildirim extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died and wished recovery to the wounded.

"We feel the sorrow of the brotherly Azerbaijan in the depth of our hearts," he added.

"Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and well-being to the brotherly Azerbaijani people," Yildirim told President Aliyev in the letter.