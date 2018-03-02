By Trend

The feature film "One Family" was presented on March 1 with the organizational support of the Nizami cinema center and the House of the Writer on the occasion of the 110th jubilee of Mir Jalal Pashayev and the 100th jubilee of Gara Garayev.

The film was made thanks to these outstanding cultural figures of Azerbaijan.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

---

