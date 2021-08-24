By Laman Ismayilova

With the spread of COVID-19, people all over the word are wearing face masks in public spaces to protect themselves from the virus.

The face masks can help block large-particle droplets and splatter that may contain harmful germs.

There are many different types of face coverings, including bandanas, hand-sewn masks, and disposable medical masks.

First face mask in history

It is known as the earliest recorded face mask in history date to the 6th century BC.

Moreover, he images of wearing cloth over their mouths were discovered on the doors of Persian tombs.

The Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder used animal-bladder skins as masks to filter dust while crushing cinnabar.

Stylish face masks in Azerbaijan

Over time, face masks have become an essential part of our daily life and many brands started producing fashionable face masks for every taste.

Colorful face coverings decorated with sequins, pearls, crystals will definitely add a touch of glam to everyday look. There are so many different designs to choose from.

All these masks become part of one's look, reflecting one's personality.

The coronavirus pandemic has inspired not only foreign, but also many Azerbaijani designers to create facemasks.

Sabina Huseynova has designed splendid face masks that are gaining popularity on social networks.

The designer herself basically makes a pattern, marks the size and color grid and sends it all to the houseworkers for sewing.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes has also delighted fashionistas with beautiful cotton face masks.

These face masks can be reused after washing and disinfection. The fashion designer plans to produce around a thousand face masks.

Designers believe that after the end of quarantine in all countries, face masks will remain a fashion trend for the next two or three seasons.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz