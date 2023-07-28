28 July 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The community of West Azerbaijan calls on France to put an end to the double standards policy, Azernews reports.

The community of Western Azerbaijan condemns the biased statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated July 27, 2023 regarding the Lachin road and calls on France to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and not to interfere in the internal affairs of our country.

The Community statement says:

"The Community calls on France to put an end to the policy of double standards, not to selectively interpret the norms and principles of international law, to call on Armenia to dialogue with the Community and to return Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands, in peace and tranquility."

Recall that yesterday the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry resolutely rejected the statement of the French ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz