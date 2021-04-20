By Trend

Israeli journalists arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Journalist, well-known social and political activist Arye Gut told Trend that he was horrified by the situation in Aghdam.

"We have heard a lot about the atrocities and acts of vandalism of Armenians,” Gut said. “But the current trip, the situation in Aghdam really shocked us. We were horrified. The atrocities committed by the Armenians have no analogues."

---

