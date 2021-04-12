By Trend

The United Nations (UN) should be involved in solving the problem of de-mining the territory of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Russian political scientist, expert on foreign policy, defense and security Grigory Trofimchuk told Trend.

Trofimchuk was commenting on the topic of mining of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia during the occupation period.

According to the expert, it is necessary to set up appropriate commissions, which must demand Armenia to provide maps of the mine fields.

“Unfortunately, the mines set by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands are enough for dozens of civilians to be blown up,” he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz