By Trend

The events in Belarus, Nagorno-Karabakh region, and Kyrgyzstan have complicated the situation in the area of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“Russia is interested in the involvement of CSTO and CIS partners in humanitarian efforts on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the president added.

“The agreements of the Russian Federation, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are being consistently implemented,” President Putin said.

