By Trend

The information spread by Armenian media that allegedly, Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled the Baganis-Voskepar road is another fiction, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend on April 15.

"This is another provocative lie of the Armenian side," the ministry said.

Armenian media reported earlier on April 15 that allegedly the Azerbaijani side has opened fire from small arms in the direction of the village of Baganis and Baganis-Voskepar road section was closed for security reasons.

