Azerbaijan introduces e-sick leave system for employee benefits

21 April 2025 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Sick leave will now be processed as an e-document, serving as the basis for assigning benefits to employees.

Azernews reports that this was stated in a joint announcement by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and the Association of Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

As part of an innovative initiative implemented under the relevant Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution, starting May 1, sick leave for insured persons will be issued as an electronic document in medical institutions under the Ministry of Health and TABIB. This will be done through the Ministry of Health's "Unified Health Information System." After being approved with an e-signature by medical institutions, the document will be sent electronically to the employer and the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. This e-document will serve as the basis for the SSPF to assign benefits to employees for temporary work incapacity or pregnancy and childbirth.

To facilitate this process, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, has consolidated information on electronic sick leave into a single e-register.

As a result, employers will be able to easily access these "e-bulletins" from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population’s information system, and medical workers can retrieve them via the "e-health" portal and mobile app.

The transition to the e-bulletin system will reduce the workload related to the storage and processing of paper documents, minimize time loss, enhance service flexibility, and improve the overall quality and transparency of services.