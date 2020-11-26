By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,705 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 26.

Some 1,609 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 106,101 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 68,572 patients have recovered, 1,256 people have died. Currently, 36,273 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 19,178 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,665,832 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz