By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,410 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 7.

Some 779 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 63,748 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 48,049 patients have recovered, 824 people have died. Currently, 14,875 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,140 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,429,508 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

