Opera virtuosos totally captivate audience in Paris [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

3 April 2025 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The recent "Opera Gala Concert" held at the illustrious Théatre des Champs-Élysées was nothing short of a triumphant celebration of operatic talent, starring the acclaimed People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov and People's Artist of Russia, Anna Netrebko, Azernews reports.

Masterfully accompanied by the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra and guided by the renowned Italian conductor Michelangelo Mazza, this magnificent performance totally captivated the audience with a breathtaking selection of scenes from legendary Italian operas, leaving spectators in awe and eliciting thunderous applause at the conclusion of the evening.

The collaboration between Maestro Mazza and the superstar duo of Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko has blossomed into a powerful artistic partnership since it began in 2017, consistently delivering mesmerizing performances that resonate with audiences around the globe.

Together, they have graced some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the iconic Waldbuhne and Deutsche Oper in Berlin, the Alte Oper Frankfurt, the famed Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the celebrated Cologne Philharmonic, and the culturally rich Ljubljana Festival.

With each concert, they weave a magical tapestry of music that transcends borders, captivating hearts and souls wherever they perform.