Asmar Narimanbayova represented Azerbaijan at Int'l Art Symposium [PHOTOS]

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova has represented the country at the International Art Symposium, which was held in the city of Kumanovo,North Macedonia, Azernews reports.

According to her, the symposium was held by the coordinator and organizer, artist Miki Tendrafilovski, as well as Vlazko Stojcevski with the support of the National Institution of the Cultural Center Traiko Prokopieva-Kumanovo.

"The symposium brought together interesting, talented and diverse artists on one site, a very pleasant creative exchange took place. There are many historical places and monuments in North Macedonia, which also encouraged creativity," Narimanbayova said.

During the symposium, artists created works, shared experiences, and held discussions about art.

A total of ten artists representing Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Bulgaria took part in the event.

Collective exhibitions were organized as part of the symposium. The first exhibition featured works by four artists - Asmar Narimanbayova (Azerbaijan), Mahpeyker Yonsel (Turkiye), Tatyana Didenko (Ukraine) and Mika Tendrafilovski (North Macedonia).

At the second exposition, all participants of the international art symposium demonstrated their art works.

Note that Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from post impressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with the strong energy.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

