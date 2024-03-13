Theatre of Young Spectators hosts benefit performance of eminent actress [PHOTOS]

13 March 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has presented the play "Unfulfilled Dreams" timed to the 60th birthday of talented actress and People's Artist Naiba Allahverdiyeva.

The play combines all the roles that one actress has not played, but which she dreams of. The theatre production includes excerpts from William Shakespeare's masterpieces "Romeo and Juliet", "Hamlet", "Antony and Cleopatra", Jafar Jabbarli's play "Sevil" and Najaf Bay Vazirov's work "From the Rain and the Downpour", Azernews reports.

Theatre is everything for Naiba Allahverdiyeva, and it is no coincidence that the anniversary benefit performance was held on National Theatre Day - March 10. Thirty years on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators, and before that, for another three years, a graduate of the acting department of the State University of Culture and Arts performed at the Nakhchivan State Music and Drama Theatre.

From the very first day of her theatrical activity, the young actress was entrusted with the main role in the play Astana, followed by theatre productions like Apardı sellər Saranı and Gülən Adam.

With her images, she very quickly won the recognition of spectators and theatregoers. Her best roles are the images of heroines in Bala bəla sözündəndir, Səsin sehri, Mağara, Dədəm Qorqud, Mənim ağ göyərçinim, and Çimnaz xanım yuxudadır.

The actress starred in more than twenty feature films, as well as in television films, including Black Volga, Half State, Sentence of Love, the Russian Courier from Paradise, etc.

The play "Unfulfilled Dreams" was highly acclaimed by theatergoers.

The production director of the performance is Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov, the graphic designer is Zamina Elbir, Aygul Gurbanova is working on the musical design, director’s assistants are Fuad Javadzadeh and Gunay Gasimova.

People's Artist Naiba Allahverdiyeva, Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elnur Bakhramkhan, actors Anar Seyfullayev, Ramil Mammadov, Elshan Shikhaliyev, Elgun Yakhyayev, Konul Abilova, Mirsanan Kazimli, Ilhan Sadixov and Araz Pirimov will take the state of the State Theater of Young Spectators.

Students of the Baku Choreographic Academy will also take part in the performance.

The director of the choreographic numbers is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Naila Mammadzade.

