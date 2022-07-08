Azerbaijani tenor to perform at Sochi Classical Music Festival

8 July 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Azar Rzazada will perform at the first Sochi Classical Music Festival, Azernews reports, citing the festival's website.

The Azerbaijani tenor will please the audience with classical masterpieces on August 20-28.

Azar Rzazada was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater. He is a laureate of international competitions.

Over the past years, the opera singer has toured many countries including Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkiye, UK, UAE, etc.

The first Sochi Classical Music Festival will open with a gala concert of ballet stars Diaghilev Gala.

During the festival, the audience will be presented with classical musical works.

The festival will end with the opera premiere Carmen to be staged on the open-air stage.

