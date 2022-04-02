By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has presented his personal exhibition in Vienna within OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

The exhibition "Souls of Karabakh. A Long Journey to Peace" includes over100 photographs, stands, videos and books by Reza Deghati, which highlights Armenian vandalism during the almost three decades of occupation.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadikhbeyli and the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories (except Shusha) Emin Huseynov addressed the event.

In their remarks, they stressed that the main goal of the exhibition is not only to show the horrors of war, but also to look into the future.

While Reza Deghati's photo works reflect conflict and human tragedy, they also express unquenchable hope for the future.

And this exhibition is not about the war at all, but rather a photo chronicle and visual stories dedicated to the love for the homeland, the resilience of people who returned to their native lands, restoration of cities and much more.

In his speech, Reza Deghati said that for more than 40 years he has been photographing war areas in different parts of the world. But he sees himself not as a war photojournalist, but as a man urging mankind to avoid war and massacres through his work, which reflects the consequences of devastating wars and human suffering. The soul of Karabakh strives for peace, creation and prosperity.

