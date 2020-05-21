By Laman Ismayilova

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Chingiz Abdullayev with the Order of Friendship.

The writer received this honorable order for his service in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Chingiz Abdullayev is brilliant in creating suspenseful plots that captivate readers. He is known mostly for his detective novels, which became extremely popular throughout the former Soviet Union and continue to attract readers not only in the CIS but also throughout the world.

Chingiz has been published more than any other Azerbaijani writer. Copies of his books exceed 20 million copies, mostly detective novels and short stories in the Russian language.

His detective stories Blue Angels, The Law of Scoundrels, Better to Be Holy, The Shadow of Herod, and Three Colors of Blood have been included into the Golden Fund of World Detective Literature.

Some of his characters, such as Drongo, have become so well known and beloved by the general public that they have become woven into legends and parodies.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz