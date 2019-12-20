By Laman Ismayilova

Animafilm School has successfully held its first workshop in Baku.

The event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers.

During the workshop, participants produced small animated videos using "stop motion" techniques under the direction of graphic designer of the 2nd Animafilm Festival Nazrin Alizadeh.

Notably, the 2nd ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival was held in Baku on October 18-20, bringing the best of world animation to the City of Winds.

A three-day event featured animated films shot for adults and the youngest viewers. Workshops and other events were held as part of the festival.

The international jury was headed by Masud Panachi, famous Azerbaijani director and animator. The jury was composed of professionals from Germany, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and the Czech Republic.

This year, the festival’s organizing committee decided to invite children to enter Kids Jury, which determined the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children.

