By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Hungary invites you to join a Charity Concert and holiday fair on December 15.

Two world famous Hungarian musicians, Endre Hegedűs, pianist, and Félix Lajkó, violinist, will perform at the Philharmonic Hall bringing to Baku the feeling of the Central European winter holiday fairs, the spirit of Christmas and New Year through their music.

The Charity event will donate funds to the Republican Special Boarding School № 5 for blind and partially sighted children. The donation will be used to buy Braille boards that will improve reading and writing skills of the handicapped children.

During the evening, the guests will have an opportunity to meet personally the children and their teachers.

The Philharmonic Hall will provide a cosy atmosphere for the fair where guests may taste and buy Hungarian specialities, such as the famous Hungarian salami, paprika, chocolates and nicely decorated Christmas gingerbread.

The concert will be followed by a reception where guests will have the opportunity to taste premium Hungarian wines. The event starts at 18:00.

---

