By Laman Ismayilova

The final of the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2018 will be held at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers on November 28.

The beauty contest will bring together 60 models, Trend Life reported.

The hosts of the evening are Samir Bayramli and Vusal Said, music- Dj Sina. The jury includes Honored Artists, singer and composer Tunzala Agayeva and TV presenter Nargiz Jalilova, head of the Center of National Costumes Gulnara Khalilova, singers Elnur Huseynov and Zamig Huseynov, poetess Zahra Badalbeyli, stylists Anar Agakishiyev and Fuad Hajiyev.

Guests of the event have a chance to enjoy a fascinating performance of Elnur Huseynov and Dj Bora Borscizki.

The evening will feature a defile - Bu Son Collection (Turkey), Kəngərli Baku, A Glamor, Xatirati Baharov, Orxideya, Bəyaz Gəlinik (Azerbaijan).

The winners will take part in the finals of the Best Model of The World 2018, which will be held in Turkey on December 1-8.

