Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Week 2018 was held at the Pullman Hotel on November 16 -18.

As many as 300 young models took part in the fashion week, organized by Star Kids Group,Trend Life reported.

The works of 70 fashion designers and world brands were presented to the fashion lovers.

The head of the project Aygun Aliyeva stressed that Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Week 2018 left the spectators and participants with the most vivid impressions.

Today Kids Fashion Weeks have acquired a global scale. The number of young models is increasing day-by-day.

The main goals of Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Week are aesthetic education of the younger generation, an opportunity for designers to express themselves.

