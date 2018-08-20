By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites creative young people to master classes on light graphics.

Within the framework of the lessons, participants will demonstrate their skills and learn the secrets of the lighting graphics.

Master classes will be conducted by well-known artist Vugar Muradov and artist-photographer Fakhriyya Mammadova from August 27 till September 1.

In the end of the event, the works will be presented to art lovers.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

