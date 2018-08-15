By Laman Ismayilova

The program of the next Baku International Jazz Festival has been revealed.

The concert programs will be held at the International Mugham Center and Rotunda Jazz Club on October 14-28.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Hasan Bagirov (St. Petersburg) and pianist jazz Leonid Ptashka (Israel) will perform at the International Mugham Center on October 15, Azertag reported.

Rotunda Jazz Club invites you to enjoy spectacular concert of German saxophonist and composer Uwe Steinmetz on October 16.

Estonian singer Laura Poldveren will give a concert at Rotunda Jazz Club on October 19.

French Jean Cholet trio (October 29) and the Swedish band " Music, Music, Music" (October 21) will delight you with superb performance.

Elvin Bashirov's band will perform a concert at the Rotunda Jazz Club on October 22.

Rotunda Jazz Club will host a concert of Can Canakkaya and Kagan Yildiz (Turkey) on October 23.

Martin Salemi Trio (Belgium) will perform in Baku on October 24.

Moreover, the concerts of Helge Lien Trio (Norway) and Michael Pipoquinha (Brazil) await jazz lovers on October 26.

Belgian Ruben Hein trio will perform at Rotunda Jazz Club on October 27.

The final concert will be held at the International Mugham Center.

Famous US musicians Grégoire Maret and Christie Dashiell will perform at International Mugham Center on October 28.

Within the framework of the festival, International Jazz Contest will be held on October 15-18.

The Baku Jazz Festival is a forum and musical festival including education (seminars, master classes), competition ("Best Jazz Performer"), a "Kids jazz day", art and photo exhibitions, jam sessions and jazz concerts with the participation of best performers of the world of jazz.

The festival has become a member of the Europe Jazz Network, which bring together 115 members from 34 countries.

The revival of jazz in the Land of Fire started in 1960s, thanks to the active efforts of great national composers such as Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev and Niyazi.

The "flowering" of Azerbaijani jazz is associated with the names of giants such as Rafig Babayev and Vagif Mustafazade, who experimented creating unrepeatable compositions, becoming the founders of a new jazz trend jazz-mugham. This unique genre assembles both a traditional Azerbaijan music and a classic American jazz.

Today, Azerbaijani jazz performers are winners of many international jazz festivals and competitions.

