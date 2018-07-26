By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to the poetry event held as part of Literature Club on July 26.

The 20th century is called the best and at the same time, the most complicated period in the history of the Russian poetry. Revolution, war, expatriation and repressions.

The century had no compassion on anyone. It both gave rise to geniuses and masterpieces and owned the destructive and lethal power.

The poetry evening titled "the Arrival of the Train" will feature the story of the Russian poets, victimized by the merciless century.

Graduates and students of the Baku branch of the Moscow State University: Atika Aliyeva, Eldar Janashvili, Aisha Rahimova, Aidan Hajiyeva, Leila Kurbanova will take part in the event.

Language: Russian

Time: 19:00

Free admission

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

