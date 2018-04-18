By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of a prominent representative of modern Chinese art, artist Wang Yuyang entitled “Singularity” opened in Heydar Aliyev Center on April 12.

Speaking about the great development of China's contemporary art today, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov said that the Heydar Aliyev Center collaborates with a number of galleries and cultural centers to present examples of this art in Azerbaijan.

“About 40 works by 20 artists were demonstrated at the exhibition of modern Chinese art called “Constellation” held in Heydar Aliyev Center in 2017. Today we are continuing the implementation of this project,” Alakbarov said.

Speaking about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and China, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua stressed that the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China in 2012 contributed to an even broadening of these relations. He also stressed the contribution of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the development of these relations.

The diplomat thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Heydar Aliyev Center for the implementation of the project.

“The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is working to strengthen international cooperation in the spheres of science, education, culture and sports with the aim of strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between peoples and countries,” the ambassador said.

He also stressed that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation actively propagates the culture and art of China in Azerbaijan.

Jinghua said that Yuyang is a young teacher at the Central Academy of Arts of China. In his works, artist combines science, technology and art, which demonstrates the amazing nature of experimental art.

In his speech, collector John Dodeland said that the uniqueness of Wang Yuyang’s works lies in the combination of science and art.

Dodeland stressed that the special architectural style of the Heydar Aliyev Center blends perfectly with the works of Chinese artist.

Further, Yuyang told about the famous work “Singularity”, exhibited in the foyer of the Center. Thoughts about the moon and the world are reflected in artist's work. The rich dynamics of the work gives it a special uniqueness.

The diameter of the work presented at the exhibition is four meters. The work is a complex spheroidal device composed of 300 stepping motors and 3000 LED lamps.

The spherical structure of the device is formed by 11 ring configurations of different radius. While “spinning wheel” stepping motors spin to different directions in different speed, the LED lamps will bring out different visual effect.

The exhibition also featured samples of sculptures of the artist from the series “Electricity”, “Nameless-1” as well as works from the series “The Moon”.

Wang Yuyang was born in 1979 in Harbin, China. He educated at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing. He teaches at the School of Experimental Art of the Central Academy of Arts in Beijing.

The artist creates his works with the help of modern information and communication tools. His works were demonstrated at personal and joint exhibitions in China, Britain, South Korea, Thailand, Austria, Australia, Italy and the U.S.

The exhibition “Singularity” will last until August 31.

