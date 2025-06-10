Azerbaijan emerges as key hub rewiring East-West logistics [OPINION]

10 June 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The “East-West” corridor is often spoken of as if it were a single path—a linear belt stretching from the Pacific coast of Asia to the western edge of Europe. But in reality, it is a sprawling and evolving system of energy, transport, and communication arteries, with multiple names, layers, and sub-corridors. So vast and complex is this system that even seasoned analysts and academic publications often conflate its components, or mistakenly substitute one term for another. This confusion stems not only from the corridor’s scale and intricacy but also from the absence of a comprehensive framework to describe its full structure. Terms like “Belt and Road Initiative,” “Middle Corridor,” “Trans-Caspian Route,” “TRACECA,” and...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.