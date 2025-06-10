Azerbaijan aims to shape global postal standards at UPU Meeting in Dubai

10 June 2025 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan will take part in the 28th Universal Postal Congress (UPU), to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from September 7 to 19, 2025, Azernews reports.

The country has nominated itself for a seat on the UPU’s Council of Administration and Postal Operations Council for the 2026-2029 term, officially submitting its candidacy for consideration during the Congress.

In preparation for the event, a preparatory meeting was recently held in Baku, attended by Isi Mustafayev, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerpost LLC, and Elgun Rasulov, Board Member.