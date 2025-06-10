Azerbaijan aims to shape global postal standards at UPU Meeting in Dubai
Azerbaijan will take part in the 28th Universal Postal Congress (UPU), to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from September 7 to 19, 2025, Azernews reports.
The country has nominated itself for a seat on the UPU’s Council of Administration and Postal Operations Council for the 2026-2029 term, officially submitting its candidacy for consideration during the Congress.
In preparation for the event, a preparatory meeting was recently held in Baku, attended by Isi Mustafayev, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerpost LLC, and Elgun Rasulov, Board Member.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!