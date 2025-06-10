Media Development Agency hosts training on journalism’s role in combating fake news [PHOTOS]

10 June 2025 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, has organized a specialized training session titled “The Power of Journalism in the Fight against Fake News and Disinformation.” The event brought together international experts and local English-speaking media representatives to explore effective strategies against the growing challenge of misinformation, Azernews reports.

The training featured prominent journalists accredited at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, including members of the UN Correspondents Association – Stefano Vaccara and Jordan Dakamseh.

Stefano Vaccara, a U.S. correspondent for the Italian news agency Italpress with over three decades of experience, delivered a thought-provoking presentation titled “If the facts are forgotten, does journalism retain its essence?” In his address, Vaccara underscored the fundamental responsibility of journalists to safeguard truth in an increasingly complex media environment.

Jordan Dakamseh, president of Jordan Report Media and Entertainment and a seasoned public relations specialist for various UN missions, spoke on two critical topics: “How to be an influential journalist?” and “Using social media to prevent misinformation.” Dakamseh shared practical insights on maintaining credibility and harnessing digital platforms to counteract disinformation.

The training also facilitated discussions on the significance of fact-based journalism for a well-informed society. Participants exchanged views on fostering a culture of fact-checking, enhancing media literacy, and building a trustworthy journalistic presence across social and professional platforms.

Approximately 20 English-speaking media professionals participated in the session, reflecting a growing commitment to international cooperation and journalistic integrity in the face of global challenges.