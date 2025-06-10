Woman dies after liposuction in Rome clinic
A 47-year-old Ecuadorian woman died in a Rome hospital after falling ill following a liposuction op in a private clinic in the Italian capital at the weekend, sources said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The surgery, on Sunday afternoon, was interrupted by a complication, after which the woman was rushed to the Policlinico Umberto I Hospital where medics tried to revive her in vain.
Rome prosecutors have placed three people under investigation for negligent manslaughter and culpable homicide: a doctor, an anaesthetist and a nurse.
The clinic on the outskirts of Rome has been impounded.
