Göytepe village in Aghdam to be rebuilt as part of post-conflict reconstruction

10 June 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore and revitalize its liberated territories continue at full pace, with new residential settlements being designed, infrastructure upgraded, and former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their ancestral homes, Azernews reports.

As part of this nationwide reconstruction drive, Göytepe village in the Aghdam district is now set to be redeveloped.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has finalized preparations in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts. Under a newly signed contract, the planning and design of Göytepe village has been entrusted to the architectural firm “EL&EN.”

According to the agreement, the company will receive ₼1.1 mln for its services.

Göytepe village, once occupied by Armenian armed forces on April 25, 1994, was liberated on November 20, 2020, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The village is currently undergoing a revival as part of the "Great Return" program, which aims to restore normal life to liberated regions and resettle displaced families.