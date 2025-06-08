Trump credits National Guard for restoring order in Los Angeles

8 June 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised the National Guard for its role in suppressing violent unrest in Los Angeles, which erupted following public protests against the deportation of undocumented migrants, Azernews reports.

Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump expressed gratitude to the National Guard and criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their failure to respond effectively to the situation.

“After two days of violence, clashes, and riots, the National Guard did an outstanding job in Los Angeles. As usual, incompetent Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass failed to do their jobs,” Trump stated.

The president also condemned protesters who concealed their identities during the unrest, calling for a ban on face coverings at demonstrations.

“No more masks at protests—people must show their faces. This chaos ends now,” he added.

Trump’s statements come amid heightened national tensions over immigration policy and public security, further signaling a tougher stance on law enforcement under his current administration.