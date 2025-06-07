Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball teams begin European Cup qualifiers in Kosovo
The Azerbaijani national 3x3 basketball teams will begin their campaign today in the qualifying round of the European Cup, held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, Azernews reports.
In Group B of the men's competition, Azerbaijan will face Malta at 21:45 Baku time, followed by a match against the host nation Kosovo at 23:35.
Meanwhile, the women's team will also compete in Group B, playing their match against Kosovo at 23:10.
It should be noted that only the winners of the qualifying round will earn the right to advance to the main stage of the European Cup, scheduled to take place in Denmark from September 5 to 7.
