Armenia’s NSS denies reports of Azerbaijani abduction of teenagers

7 June 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has denied claims circulating in Armenian media that two teenagers were allegedly abducted by Azerbaijani forces, Azernews reports.

According to the NSS, residents of the Tegh community of RA Syunik province Karen Armen Jhangiryan (born on 27.06.2007) and Andrey Armen Gyagunts (born on 13.01.2008) got lost on June 6, 2025 at around 1:20 a.m. in the area adjacent to Aravus village of Syunik province, and ended up in the territory of Azerbaijan.

arlier, on June 6, the NSS reported that the two teenagers had strayed near the village of Aravus and unintentionally crossed into Azerbaijani territory. Despite this clarification, Armenia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Theft.”

The incident comes amid renewed sensitivity in border areas and heightened media scrutiny of cross-border movements.