Azerbaijan to face Latvia in international football friendly

7 June 2025 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will host Hungary in another friendly match in Baku on June 10.

The match will take place at the Skonto Stadium in Riga and is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Baku time. Maltese referee Trustin Farruca Cann has been appointed to officiate the game.

Today, the Azerbaijani national football team will play a friendly match against Latvia, Azernews reports.

