Elon Musk deletes accusation against Trump from X

7 June 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Billionaire and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has deleted a controversial post on X in which he claimed that US President Donald Trump appeared in the Epstein files. The exact time of deletion is unclear, but users noticed the post missing on Saturday, Azernews reports.

When reviewing Musk's Thursday timeline, the post was already missing. It also no longer appears on media sites such as CNN, ABC, and Time, which had previously included direct links to the post in their coverage. Those archived links that previously directed to the post now display a "not found" message.

In the now-deleted post, Musk alleged that Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein was the real reason the files hadn't been fully disclosed. He ended the post with, "Mark this post for the future." The accusation came during a heated exchange between Musk and Trump on X.